DODGE — Memorial services for Marvin Mandel, 81, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
He died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center–Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Dodge Volunteer Fire Department.
———
The funeral will be livestreamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. A lunch at the church hall will follow the burial.
Survivors include his spouse, Marietta of Dodge; daughter Brenda (Marty) Wood of Omaha; and sons Bruce (Monica) of Windsor, Calif., Paul (JoAnn) of Louisville, Tenn., Gary (Geri) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Mark (Candace) of Springfield.