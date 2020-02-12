Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS
30 BELOW ZERO.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM CST THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON
EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.

&&

Marvin Kuhl

BLOOMFIELD — Public visitation for Marvin Kuhl, 86, Bloomfield, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bloomfield Community Center. Masonic services will be at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Marvin Kuhl

BLOOMFIELD — Public visitation for Marvin Kuhl, 86, Bloomfield, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bloomfield Community Center. Masonic services will be at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date.

Marvin Harbison

Marvin Harbison

OMAHA — Private services for Marvin D. Harbison, 67, formerly of the Norfolk area, are being conducted under the direction of Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha.

Thelma Cooley

Thelma Cooley

TILDEN — Services for Thelma Cooley, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Erwin Rastede

LAUREL — Services for Erwin W. Rastede, 100, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in rural Concord.

Everett Wagner

Everett Wagner

CREIGHTON — Services for Everett Wagner, 88, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post …

Harlin Westerhold

Harlin Westerhold

PILGER — Services for Harlin Westerhold, 92, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate with burial in the Pilger Cemetery.

Roger Hill

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Roger Hill, 76, Harrold, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Mitchell, S.D.

Thelma Cooley

TILDEN — Services for Thelma Cooley, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Robert Hall

Robert Hall

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Robert E. “Bob” Hall, 68, North Platte, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Graduate Lincoln Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St., in Lincoln. Private burial will be in Taos, N.M.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-