Marvin Kreycik

VERDIGRE — Private services for Marvin W. Kreycik, 92, Verdigre, will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Verdgre. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
He died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1928-2020
Marvin Wayne Kreycik, son of Lottie (Marshall) and Emil Kreycik Sr., was born Nov. 4, 1928, at home on the Kreycik homestead by Pischelville. He attended country School District 7, and graduated from Verdigre High School. Marvin worked at Marshall’s Grocery Store while going to high school.
Marvin married Winona Lydia Hale on Feb. 21, 1950, in Niobrara. Two daughters, Connie and Barbara, were born to them. Their marriage of 70 years was full of many great memories.
Marvin lived on and farmed the family homestead until he retired in 1998. He had a love of the outdoors and a great pride in the livestock he raised. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren. He loved a good game of cards, especially pitch and euchre.
Marvin and Winona loved to dance and spent many nights dancing to big band songs. He also enjoyed playing golf with his family and was a member of the Niobrara Golf Course. Marvin belonged to the Z.C.B.J. Lodge in Pischelville and held offices on many local boards.
Survivors include his spouse, Winona; daughters Connie (Dean) Vesely of Norfolk and Barbara (John) Fritz of Rio Verde, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Christina (Scott) Hebenstreit, Jessica Pavlik, Colby Vesely, Scott (Amber) Vesely, Tara Parsley and Carrie Sunderman; three step-grandchildren, Aaron, Daniel and Christopher Fritz; 11 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Henrietta Hale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie and Emil Kreycik Sr.; a stepfather, Charlie Kreycik; his brothers and their wives, Archie and Irene Kreycik and Emil, Jr. and Rita Kreycik; brother-in-law, Gerald Hale; sister-in-law, Darlene (Winner) Lockwood; and brothers-in-law, Earl Winner and Don Lockwood.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.