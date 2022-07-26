OSMOND — Services for Marvin L. Koehler, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and the Sons Of The American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Marvin Koehler died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
Marvin Louis “Marv” Koehler was born on Nov. 25, 1932, to Walter E. and Lena O. (Oltjenbruns) Koehler on a farm 4 miles south of Osmond. He was baptized on Dec. 18, 1932, by the Rev. Eric Holstein at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond and later confirmed on April 14, 1946, by the Rev. Theo Wieting also at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Marv attended rural School District 70 for five years before completing grades sixth-eighth at Immanuel Lutheran School. He graduated from Osmond High School in 1950 and stayed on the farm, helping his dad for three years before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps on May 13, 1953. He served for the next two years, spending 14 of those months in Japan before being honorably discharged on May 14, 1955.
Upon his discharge, he returned to the farm and was engaged in farming with his father, Walter, and brothers Dale and Ronald until 1957.
Marvin was married on June 23, 1957, to Janice JoAnn Kumm at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond by the Rev. Marcus Gerike and the Rev. Don Braunersreuther. The couple moved to a farm 5 miles south of Osmond, where they started their own farming and cattle feeding operation.
Their marriage was blessed with four children: Tamara, Dean, Donna and Linda.
As a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, he served as president, vice president, elder and trustee on the building committee. He was active in the community serving on several board of directors including Big John Manufacturing, Osmond Co-op planning boards, Nebraska Livestock Feeders and the Pierce County Extension Board. Marv was also a 4-H leader and president of the local Thrivent Chapter.
After returning home from the Marines, he joined the VFW Post 3828 and the American Legion Post 326 and was a lifetime member serving as commander, vice commander and adjutant of both organizations.
Marvin and Janice retired from farming in 1998, moving into their new home in Osmond although Marv continued to help his son, Dean, with the planting and harvesting for many years.
An avid sports fan, Marv bowled for various teams and enjoyed attending the many sports activities and events of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2012, he was truly honored to have received the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame award at the alumni banquet and most recently the Osmond Community Outstanding Farm Family Award.
Marvin was blessed with a loving, caring family and is survived by his daughter Tamara (Michael) Lorenz of Beemer; son Dean (Lori) Koehler of Osmond; daughters Donna (Max) Gonzales of Lincoln and Linda (Larry) Krohn of Osmond. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren: Justin (Jill) Lorenz, Samuel, Molly and Paige, Amanda Siecke and children Aaron Lorenz, Jacie and Tate, Matthew (Carissa) Lorenz, Rylee and Bristol, Shannan (Jed) Johnson, Kailey, Zachary, Beckett and Piper, Brandon (Julianna) Koehler, Jordan (Ashley) Koehler, Brecklyn and Grayson, Noah (Rachel) Koehler, Preston (Samantha) Koehler, Angel, Alex and Miguel Gonzales, Nathan Krohn, Laurel (Josh) Herrick, Caleb Krohn (Andrea Schmit). Also surviving him are his sister-in-law, Lois Koehler; brothers and sisters-in-law Gerald and Hazel Kumm, John and Lois Kumm, Dale and Verona Howard; stepsisters Gwen Cowell and Mary Ann Miller; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his spouse of 63 years, Janice; parents Walter and Lena Koehler; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Elsie Kumm; brothers Dale and Ronald; sister-in-law Fern Koehler; stepmother Meta Pingle Koehler; stepbrothers Jack and Richard Pingle; and cousin Bernita Sorensen (fostered by Walt and Lena) and her spouse, Marvin.
Organist will be Lori Koehler. Congregational hymns will be “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” “How Great Thou Art” and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.” Casketbearers will be Marvin’s grandsons: Justin Lorenz, Matthew Lorenz, Brandon Koehler, Jordan Koehler, Noah Koehler, Preston Koehler, Miguel Gonzales, Nathan Krohn and Caleb Krohn. Placing of the pall will be Marvin’s granddaughters: Amanda Siecke, Shannan Johnson, Alex Gonzales, Angel Gonzales and Laurel Herrick. Honorary casketbearer will be Don Streich.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.