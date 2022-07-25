OSMOND — Services for Marvin L. Koehler, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and the Sons Of The American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Marvin Koehler died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.