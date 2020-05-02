Marvin Koch

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

ALBION — Marvin A. Koch, 78, of Petersburg died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, there will be a private family Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Interment will be at the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, a restricted visitation will be Monday, May 4, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion from 3 to 7 p.m. with no more than 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time. In an effort to keep our community safe, we strongly encourage those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population (e.g., the elderly or immune-compromised, etc.) to please stay home.

Marvin Anthony Koch, son of Joseph and Emma Luettel Koch, was born on Jan. 17, 1942 in a farmhouse 1½ miles south of Petersburg. He was baptized and confirmed Catholic in St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg. He attended St. John the Baptist School graduating in 1960. Following graduation, he worked at B&D Manufacturing in Columbus. In the army he was stationed at Frankfort, Germany from 1961 to 1963 and was honorably discharged in June 1963.

On June 13, 1964, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Henkenius at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They lived their entire life in Petersburg. They were blessed with four children, Douglas Edward (Angela) of Petersburg, Paul Joseph (Daynelle) of San Diego, Calif., Gina Christine (Tony) Kuck of Brookings, S.D., and Andrea Cathrine (Jason) of Omaha.

In 1963, Marvin worked at Norfolk Farm Center and in 1964 for Ketteler Feed & Seed. In 1967, he became manager for Ag Supply Center, Inc., operating it until his retirement in 1995. He later ran The Woodworks & Sporting Goods store.

He was a member of local organizations including Petersburg Community Club, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Johns Church Bazaar Committee - chairman. Marvin served on the board of directors for Petersburg State Bank, the Village of Petersburg, Boone County Weed Board, many agricultural committees, and founded the Petersburg Development Corporation.

He enjoyed his family, Husker football, woodworking, gardening, hunting, trap shooting, fishing and had a way with words.

Marv is survived by his wife and children and 13 grandchildren: Ashley (Ben) Thieman, Mitch (Danielle) Koch, Marissa Koch and fiancé (Tyler Sjoberg), Pierce (Jade) Koch, Tyson Peterson, Reid (Morgan) Peterson, Gunner Peterson, Keller Peterson, Emma and Koral and Grey Jarzynka, Holly and Prometheus Koch and two step grandchildren Taylor and Alex Kuck. Five great-grandchildren, Kalynn, Axton, and Ashtyn Koch, Braelyn Thieman, and Addison Svennes. Sister Joan (Richard) Egger and brother Edward (Pat) Koch; in-laws Elaine (Ron) Peterson, Bonita Richards, Barbara (Jim) Lombardo Bentz, Merle (Lori) Henkenius and James Henkenius.

Preceding him in death were his parents, parents-in-law Wilfred and Catherine Henkenius, brothers-in-law Bill Lombardo and Lee Richards and niece Cami Richards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. There will be a video of the service on Marvin’s page of the Levander Funeral Home’s website next week.

Rocky Latorra

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Rocky Latorra, 78, of Verdel will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.

Adelyn Schulz

Adelyn Schulz

MADISON — Private family graveside services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, were Saturday, May 2, at the Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Donna Goltry officiated. Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lester Demmel

Lester Demmel

OMAHA — Services for Lester C. Demmel, 88, of Omaha will be Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Internment will be T…

Karen Red Owl

SANTEE — Funeral services for Karen Red Owl, 61, of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.

Suzie Beeson

Suzie Beeson

CLARKSON — Suzie Beeson, 49, of Clarkson died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Clarkson.

Karen Red Owl

NIOBRARA — Services for Karen Red Owl, 61, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Rockwood Latorra

NIOBRARA — Services for Rockwood “Rocky” Latorra, 78, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.

Elizabeth Dick

Elizabeth Dick

ELKHORN — Services for Elizabeth “Beth” Dick, 53, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Brad Zook will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

