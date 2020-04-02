Marvin Hayes

NIXA, Mo. — Marvin Lloyd “Marv” Hayes, 78 of Nixa, Mo., passed away in Springfield Care Select Hospital on March 27, 2020, after dealing with health issues.
Marvin was born in Auburn on Oct. 11, 1941, to Pearl and A.C. “Bunk” Hayes. Marvin attended Cottage Country School through eighth grade and graduated from Humboldt High School.
Marvin joined the United States Army on Dec. 6, 1966, and completed his enlistment Dec. 5, 1969, after serving three years, with one year and 14 days being served in Korea.
On Jan. 7, 1967, Marvin was united in marriage to Mary J. Waddell at the First Methodist Church in Norfolk. Two children were born to this union: Brian and Teresa Hayes. A third child, Adam Hayes, was adopted in 1975.
Marvin worked with his brothers as co-owner of Hayes Brothers Pepsi for many years. He enjoyed playing pool, dominoes and cards with family. Marvin was also a proud member of the Jaycees, a lifetime member American Legion Club and the Fraternal order of Eagles.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Mary Hayes; sons Brian and Adam; daughter Teresa Morin and husband Todd; foster sons Bobby and Mike Bowman; grandsons Kristoffer and Steven Wood, Chance (Gus) and Daniel Hayes; granddaughter Brianna Hayes; great-granddaughter Aspyn Wood; brother Gerald; aunt Helen Mordhorst; sister-in-law Shirley Hayes; brother-in-law Eldon Workman; and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and A.C. “Bunk” Hayes; brothers Harold and Melvin Hayes; and sisters Doris Moore and Connie Workman.
A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date due to the current health crisis.