Marvin Harbison

OMAHA — Private services for Marvin D. Harbison, 67, formerly of the Norfolk area, are being conducted under the direction of Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha.
He died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Memorials may be directed to the Sienna Frances House Omaha.
1952-2020
Marvin Dale Harbison was born July 10, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Gladys.
Survivors include his spouse, Rose; his children, Angela (Chris) Moore, Eric (Caela) Harbison, Shaun (Melissa) Harbison, Kyle (Sarah) Harbison, Lucas (Nicole) Harbison and Joel (Samantha) Harbison; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Lee (Diana) Harbison and family; and Debra (Randy) Lenhoff and family.