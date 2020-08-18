Marvin Forbes

You have permission to edit this article.
BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Marvin L. Forbes, 81, Neligh, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Brunswick Cemetery.

He died in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.

Marvin was born Aug. 21, 1938, to Raymond and Suzie (Ziegenbein) Forbes. Marvin graduated from Neligh High School in 1955.

On Oct. 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mary Mason. They were blessed with three daughters. He was in the Army National Guard for eight years. He farmed for 10 years and moved to Brunswick, where Marvin worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He was an area wildlife biologist stationed at Grove Lake.

After 35 years with the commission, he retired. He continued to love being outdoors, working with nature, turkey hunting, fishing, gardening and puttering in his shop. He loved his dogs, his constant companion was Cindy, a schnoodle. He had a huge sweet tooth and always had some sort of candy filling his pockets.

He was a member of the Brunswick Congregational Church. He served on the Brunswick town board for eight years.

Marvin leaves behind Mary, his spouse of 63 years; his daughters, Connie (Stan) Haglund of Norfolk, Kathy (Jim) Gordon of San Antonio, Texas, and Theresa (Scott) Wiegert of Norfolk and a special niece, Renee Tillson of Omaha; his grandchildren, Angela Haglund (Lucas Burk), Alicia Haglund, Taylor (Katie) Wiegert, Rachel (Tyler) Lindstedt, Ellen Gordon and Matthew Gordon; his great-grandchildren, Hudson, Quinlee and Lazarus; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Forbes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Virginia Tillson; and a brother, Ronald Forbes.

Per Marvin’s wishes, his ashes along with the ashes of his beloved pet, Cindy, will be buried at the Brunswick Cemetery.

