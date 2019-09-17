Marvin Ellyson

SIOUX CITY — Memorial services for Marvin D. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Church of All Nations in Sioux City. The Rev. Martha Anderson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel VFW at a later date.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
He died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.