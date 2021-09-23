NAPER — Memorial services for Marvin Atkinson, 94, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Crass will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Marvin Atkinson died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butte Healthcare.
Marvin Dale Atkinson, son of Clarence and Myrtle (Miller) Atkinson, was called to heaven by his savior on Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 94. This new and eternal home of his is both true and trustworthy thanks to Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. (John 14:19)
Having been born in Gregory County, S.D., on July 9, 1927, Marvin was raised on a farm west of Butte, where he attended country school and Butte Public School.
On Dec. 22, 1945, Marvin was married to Mary Ellen Hamilton in Chamberlain, S.D. To this union, five children were born: Judy, Daniel, Ronald, Marvin Lyle and Debra.
Marvin was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper, where he held many duties.
Marvin is survived by his children, Daniel, Ronald and Debra; brother-in-law Arthur Weidner; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Mary Ellen; a daughter, Judith Kay; a son, Marvin Lyle; a grandson, Duane; three great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Gerald, Helen and Ronald.