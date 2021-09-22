SPENCER — Services for Marvin Atkinson, 94, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Marvin Atkinson died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butte Healthcare.
ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Helen Cook died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
BUTTE — Services for Helen D. Schmitz, 91, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Naper.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Albert “Skip” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.
VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…