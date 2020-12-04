Marvin Acklie

LINCOLN — Services for Marvin L. Acklie, 84, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., in Lincoln. Graveside inurnment with military honors will follow.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
He died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Marvin was born in Norfolk on Dec. 13, 1935. Marvin spent his early childhood and adolescent years working next to his dad on the family farms, helping with the outdoor chores. He attended several country schools in the Norfolk area and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1954.
Marvin was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served on the repair ship Hector until his honorable discharge in 1957.
Marvin served as post commander of the Denton American Legion Post.
Marvin and Helen were married Feb. 15, 1962, moving from Truckee, Calif., to Norfolk to Wichita, Kan., to Harrisburg, Pa., settling in Lincoln.
Marvin continued his education as a traffic rate clerk and worked at Wichita Mills before working with Duane at Crete Carrier until his retirement.
Marvin enjoyed playing high school basketball, playing pool, fishing, watching the Cornhuskers on television, also watching his grandchildren play high school football, soccer games and baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Grace Acklie; his beloved spouse, Helen; and an infant brother, Darrel.
Survivors include his sons, Mark, Brent (Vickie) and Mike Acklie; a daughter, Vikki Murray (Mike); a brother, Gene (Rose) Acklie; many loving grandchildren, and a dear friend, Char Adden.
