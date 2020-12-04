You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marvin Acklie

Marvin Acklie
Bass, Courtney

LINCOLN — Services for Marvin L. Acklie, 84, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., in Lincoln. Graveside inurnment with military honors will follow.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

He died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

———

Marvin was born in Norfolk on Dec. 13, 1935. Marvin spent his early childhood and adolescent years working next to his dad on the family farms, helping with the outdoor chores. He attended several country schools in the Norfolk area and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1954.

Marvin was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served on the repair ship Hector until his honorable discharge in 1957.

Marvin served as post commander of the Denton American Legion Post.

Marvin and Helen were married Feb. 15, 1962, moving from Truckee, Calif., to Norfolk to Wichita, Kan., to Harrisburg, Pa., settling in Lincoln.

Marvin continued his education as a traffic rate clerk and worked at Wichita Mills before working with Duane at Crete Carrier until his retirement.

Marvin enjoyed playing high school basketball, playing pool, fishing, watching the Cornhuskers on television, also watching his grandchildren play high school football, soccer games and baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Grace Acklie; his beloved spouse, Helen; and an infant brother, Darrel.

Survivors include his sons, Mark, Brent (Vickie) and Mike Acklie; a daughter, Vikki Murray (Mike); a brother, Gene (Rose) Acklie; many loving grandchildren, and a dear friend, Char Adden.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left online at lincolnfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Patricia Johnson Roberts

Patricia Johnson Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, North Platte, formerly of Carroll, will be at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Dorothy Moore

Dorothy Moore

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ernest Johnson

Ernest Johnson

A celebration of his life for Ernest L. Johnson, 57, will be set for a later date.

Donald Miller

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, Verdigre, will be at a later date.

Melvern Horst

Melvern Horst

NORFOLK — Services for Melvern Horst, 89, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

LaVern Fullner

LaVern Fullner

PIERCE — Private services for LaVern M. Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Susan Gansebom

Susan Gansebom

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Eva Heckens

Eva Heckens

STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in rural Stanton.

Harriet Fry

Harriet Fry

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Harriet Fry, 84, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara