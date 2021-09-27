WAYNE — Services for Marveen A. Fredrickson, 77, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services at the church in Wayne.
Marveen Fredrickson died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2021
Marveen Ann Fredrickson, 77, gained her angel wings on Sept. 23, 2021, at Providence Medical Center. Marveen was born on May 25, 1944, in Wausa to Joy and Evelyn (Thelen) Johnson. After her graduation from Bloomfield High School, she moved to Norfolk and worked in a bakery.
She met Jerry Fredrickson, and the two were married on Sept. 26, 1970, in Bloomfield. To this union, two children were born, Michelle and Scott. Throughout Marveen’s life, she took care of the elderly and babysat before making a career working at the First National Bank of Omaha call center in Wayne for 28 years.
Marveen truly enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her spouse, Jerry; children Michelle (Curtis) Anderson of Yankton and Scott (Tami) Fredrickson of Norfolk; grandchildren Tyler Steckelberg (girlfriend Sadie) of Winside and Landon Fredrickson of Norfolk; a great-grandchild, Ryker Steckelberg; brothers Dean (Sharon) Johnson of Norfolk and Gary (Caroline) Johnson of Omaha; sisters Sharleen (Ron) Stapelman of Belden and Connie (Brad) Eckmann of Bloomfield; brothers-in-law Robert (Judy) Fredrickson of Casper, Wyo., Jim (Nadine) Fredrickson of Carroll, Don (Joan) Fredrickson of Hinesville, Ga., and sister-in-law Janelle (Rod) Johnson of Norfolk; along with many nieces and nephews.
Marveen was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; parents and a brother, Milton Johnson.
Memorials may be directed to the Fredrickson family for later designation.