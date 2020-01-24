Marty Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Marty G. Thomas, 62, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. “Dave” Andersen, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
ORCHARD — Services for David Willats, 91, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. Burial will be in the Orchard Hill Cemetery.
SPENCER — Graveside services for John Jamber, 74, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie Otte, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HUMPHREY — Services for Matthew Dohmen, 32, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the St. Bernard Cemetery in rural Humphrey.
NORFOLK — Services for Norma H. Schlote, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Services for Lowell Berge, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel in Campbell, Calif.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.