Marty Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Marty G. Thomas, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with an 8 p.m. wake.
———
Marty G. Thomas, beloved spouse, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away suddenly on Jan. 22, 2020, from an apparent heart attack.
Marty was born March 20, 1958, in Osmond, to parents Ralph and Louise Thomas, the first of five children. He graduated from Creighton Community High School in 1976. As a young man, he enjoyed participating in baseball and basketball.
He and his first spouse, Linda (Glover) Carpenter, welcomed three children into the world together — sons Ryan and Nicholas and daughter Tara.
In 1999, Marty married Roxanne, the love of his life, welcoming her and daughter Jessica into his family. Marty and Roxanne would enjoy more than 20 years of happy marriage. They traveled to visit grandchildren whenever they could.
When he wasn’t serving in his role as a project manager for Norfolk-based EBM Construction, Marty was an avid motorcyclist, and he and Roxanne would frequently ride his Harley-Davidson together.
With their children grown, they adopted Brix, an Aussie Doodle, who instantly became a prized member of the family and the star of the show at family gatherings. Marty took great pride in raising Brix, and the two were inseparable.
Marty and Roxanne also discovered a joy of camping, as well as remodeling their home. Marty’s years in construction gave him the skills to be a handyman around the home, and he could fix almost anything. He and Roxanne entertained grandkids and hosted family holidays often.
Marty, the consummate family man, was an integral part of his children’s and grandchildren’s lives. He loved watching them play sports and attended as many of their events growing up as he could. He will be greatly missed.
Marty was preceded in death by his father, Ralph. He is survived by his mother, Louise Thomas; spouse Roxanne Thomas; a son, Ryan Thomas, daughter-in-law Becky and their children, Kynlee and Addie; a son, Nicholas Thomas, daughter-in-law Kelli and their children, Nolan and Kamille; a daughter, Tara Steffen, son-in-law David and their children, Kennedy and Maddox; a stepdaughter, Jessica (Glenn) Hoien; his siblings, Steve (Kathleen) Thomas, Paul (Alexis) Thomas, Anne (Neal) Dufek and Rod (Amy) Thomas; a brother-in-law, Randall (Sharon) Prince; his father- and mother-in-law, Ed and Donna Prince; and various nieces and nephews.