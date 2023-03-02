NORFOLK — Memorial services for Martin P. “Marty” Wagner, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.
Martin Wagner died at his residence in Norfolk.
1957-2023
Marty was born on July 6, 1957, in Creighton, to Herman John and Mary Colleen (Becker) Wagner. He attended grade school in Creighton and later graduated from Creighton High School in 1977.
Marty grew up on a farm in the Creighton area and worked at the Creighton Sale Barn before moving to Norfolk. After moving to Norfolk, Marty went to work with the Norfolk Sale Barn for a while before finding a maintenance job at Affiliated Foods, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement.
Marty married Michele Schroeder in 1985. To this union, the couple had two children before they later divorced.
Marty was a member at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include son Nathan (Anna) Wagner and their children, Raven and Natalie of Illinois, and daughter Jill Wagner of Norfolk; siblings Monica Wagner, Roger (Wendy) Wagner and their daughter, Fallon; and many nieces and nephews.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary; infant sister, Mary Ellen; and sister Laurie.
Memorials may be sent to Roger Wagner at 1036 Lancaster Lane, Lincoln, NE 68505.
