NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 of Elgin, American Legion Riders and Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.
Martin Thorberg died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements