Martin Thorberg

NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 of Elgin, American Legion Riders and Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Martin Thorberg died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1949-2022

Martin Otto Thorberg, the son of the late Otto Martinus Thorberg and Doris Lorene (Thayer) Thorberg of Petersburg, was born Feb. 7, during the blizzard of 1949 in Norfolk.

Martin attended rural grade school at District 33 of Boone County through the eighth grade, attended Albion Public High School and graduated in 1967. In fall of 1967, he went to Universal Trade School in Omaha and graduated in June 1968. That same year, he went to work at Contois in Elgin.

In April 1969, Martin was drafted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1971. Upon returning home, Martin attended Norfolk Junior College in Norfolk.

When he moved back home in 1973, he farmed east of Petersburg with his dad. From 1974 until 1978, he was employed at Contois. In September 1978, Martin purchased the A.C. Carlson building and started Elgin Auto Parts until his retirement in 2016. In 1999, Martin became a partner in RRAM Livestock located north of Elgin.

On May 25, 1974, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, Martin married Shirley Elaine Hofacker. For over 47 years, the couple made their home in Elgin. They had two sons, Aaron and Brock.

Martin and Shirley have been members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin since 1974. Martin was a member of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department since 1979.

In his free time, Martin enjoyed hunting, especially his annual deer hunting trip with his sons in the Sandhills. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Martin was always tinkering with cars and enjoyed helping fix things for his friends and family. He was hardworking, outgoing and made friends everywhere he went.

Survivors include his spouse of 47 years, Shirley Thorberg of Elgin; his two sons, Aaron (Kendra) of Mullen and Brock (Kristin) of Ceresco. His grandchildren are Owen and Emerson Thorberg of Mullen and Tinley Thorberg of Ceresco. He also is survived by his sister, Julie (Alan) Kettelson of Petersburg; a stepsister, Barbara Matson of Neligh; brother-in-law Ken (Janet) Hofacker of Naperville, Ill.; half sister-in-law Lena VanAuker Downey, Calif.; stepmother-in-law Bulah Hofacker Neligh; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Martin was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; stepmother Pearl; father- and mother-in-law Bob and Bonnie Hofacker; half-brother Robert VanAuker; and one stepsister Beverly Van De Walle.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

