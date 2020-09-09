LYNCH — Graveside services for Martin Jehorek Jr., 85, Valentine, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
Viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.
He died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Pine View Good Samaritan Center in Valentine.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2020
Martin is survived by his daughter, Susan (Alan) McEvoy of Valentine; a sister, Maxine (Robert) Connelly of Lincoln; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Informal dress is requested by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lynch Area Future Fund in Martin’s name: Lynch Area Future Fund, 50560 898 Road, Lynch, NE 68746; LynchAreaFutureFund19@gmail.com.