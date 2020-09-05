SPENCER — Services for Martin Jehorek Jr., 85, Valentine, formerly of Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Pineview Good Samaritan Center in Valentine.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Anita Barlow, 92, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Carolyn Buss, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The procession to the cemetery from Stonacek Funeral Chapel will begin at 9:45 a.m. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for John F. Haye, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in York.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Clara Mackey, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
VERDIGRE — Private services for Gail “Butch” McElhose, 71, Verdigre, will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Graveside services for LeRoy A. Janssen, 81, Bellevue, and most recently of Norfolk, were scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with Mel Schaecher officiating and military rites by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
NIOBRARA — Services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CROFTON — Services for Duane V. Metz, 87, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.