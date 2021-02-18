MarthaAnn Anderson

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for MarthaAnn “Marty” Anderson, 81, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckman will officiate. Burial will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until service time. Health measures will be followed, and masks are required at the visitation and funeral.
She died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Brighton Gardens in Omaha.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.