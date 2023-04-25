 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martha Sueper

Martha Sueper

LINDSAY — Services for Martha B. Sueper, 78, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services, all at the church.

Duesman Funeral Home of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1945-2023

Martha Sueper died Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by her family at the Arbor Care Centers-Countryside Home in Madison.

Martha Bessie Sueper was born March 24, 1945, in Howells to Adolph and Elma (Sindelar) Cerny. She graduated from Howells High School in 1963.

On June 27, 1964, Martha was united in marriage to Larry Sueper at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells.

Martha worked as a secretary at Ivan Haist Insurance Agency in Clarkson, was a homemaker and farmed side by side with her spouse, Larry. Martha cherished being a spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her hard work, gardening and canning, chickens, crocheting, pie and bread baking, polka dancing, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

Martha is survived by son Randy (Debbie) Sueper of Lindsay and family Ross (Breanna) Sueper and Sutton and Gianna, Jerett (Mary) Sueper and Ella, Jacob (Kaylee) Sueper and baby Sueper, Kayla (fiancé David Kimminau) Sueper, and Preston Sueper; daughter Renee (Kevin) Wilshusen of Hordville and family Bryce Wilshusen and Brianna Wilshusen; brother Larry (Mary) Cerny; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by parents Adolph and Elma; and stepfather Donald Bart; spouse Larry Sueper on May 4, 2013; sister Geraldine (John) Ortmeier; and sister in-law Audrey Sueper.

Condolences may be left at www.duesmanfc.com.

Tags

In other news

Manuel Sandoval

Manuel Sandoval

NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Delayne Deitloff

Delayne Deitloff

NORFOLK — Services for Delayne “Dee” Deitloff, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Donald Boyer

Donald Boyer

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Donald L. Boyer, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 75.

Beverly Peitz

Beverly Peitz

HARTINGTON — Services for Beverly R. “Bev” Peitz, 71, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Melba Bejot

Melba Bejot

AINSWORTH — Services for Melba E. Bejot, 88, of Ainsworth will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Theresa Hoff

Theresa Hoff

LINCOLN — Theresa K. “Terri” Hoff, 65, died Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lincoln.

Ardith Warneke

Ardith Warneke

PIERCE — Services for Ardith E. Warneke, 94, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Linda Mellick

Linda Mellick

NORFOLK — Service for Linda M. Mellick, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Steven Thelen

Steven Thelen

OSMOND — Services are pending for Steven F. Thelen, 68, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Steven Thelen died on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home in rural Osmond.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara