LINDSAY — Services for Martha B. Sueper, 78, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services, all at the church.
Duesman Funeral Home of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1945-2023
Martha Sueper died Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by her family at the Arbor Care Centers-Countryside Home in Madison.
Martha Bessie Sueper was born March 24, 1945, in Howells to Adolph and Elma (Sindelar) Cerny. She graduated from Howells High School in 1963.
On June 27, 1964, Martha was united in marriage to Larry Sueper at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells.
Martha worked as a secretary at Ivan Haist Insurance Agency in Clarkson, was a homemaker and farmed side by side with her spouse, Larry. Martha cherished being a spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her hard work, gardening and canning, chickens, crocheting, pie and bread baking, polka dancing, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.
Martha is survived by son Randy (Debbie) Sueper of Lindsay and family Ross (Breanna) Sueper and Sutton and Gianna, Jerett (Mary) Sueper and Ella, Jacob (Kaylee) Sueper and baby Sueper, Kayla (fiancé David Kimminau) Sueper, and Preston Sueper; daughter Renee (Kevin) Wilshusen of Hordville and family Bryce Wilshusen and Brianna Wilshusen; brother Larry (Mary) Cerny; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by parents Adolph and Elma; and stepfather Donald Bart; spouse Larry Sueper on May 4, 2013; sister Geraldine (John) Ortmeier; and sister in-law Audrey Sueper.
