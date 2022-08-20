Martha Sellen

NORFOLK — Services for Martha “Rose” Sellen, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Allbery Cemetery, rural Norfolk. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army in Norfolk.
1944-2022
Martha was promoted to glory on Thursday, Aug. 18, at home. She was born May 25, 1944, to George and Viola Self. Rose attended Grace Bible College in Grand Rapids, Mich., and married Roger Sellen on June 18, 1966. Rose and Roger were blessed to have six children, also 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Roger and Rose were married for 56 years. Together, they shared in ministry moving from Michigan, Colorado, California, Oklahoma and Norfolk teaching, discipling and serving the Lord.
She was a faithful senior soldier at The Salvation Army Norfolk Corps. Rose’s faith in the Lord was evident by her Godly spirit and love for others.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Viola, a sister Ann, grandson Aidan and granddaughter Isabel.
Survived by her husband Roger, brother Robert, and her six children Rebecca (Santos) Moreno, Rhoda Frady, Rachel (Aaron) Fisch, Reuben Sellen, Ruth Sellen and Rufus (Rachel) Sellen; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.