 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martha Sellen

Martha Sellen

Martha Sellen

 Courtesy

NORFOLK — Services for Martha “Rose” Sellen, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Allbery Cemetery, rural Norfolk. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army in Norfolk.

1944-2022

Martha was promoted to glory on Thursday, Aug. 18, at home. She was born May 25, 1944, to George and Viola Self. Rose attended Grace Bible College in Grand Rapids, Mich., and married Roger Sellen on June 18, 1966. Rose and Roger were blessed to have six children, also 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Roger and Rose were married for 56 years. Together, they shared in ministry moving from Michigan, Colorado, California, Oklahoma and Norfolk teaching, discipling and serving the Lord.

She was a faithful senior soldier at The Salvation Army Norfolk Corps. Rose’s faith in the Lord was evident by her Godly spirit and love for others.

Preceded in death by her parents George and Viola, a sister Ann, grandson Aidan and granddaughter Isabel.

Survived by her husband Roger, brother Robert, and her six children Rebecca (Santos) Moreno, Rhoda Frady, Rachel (Aaron) Fisch, Reuben Sellen, Ruth Sellen and Rufus (Rachel) Sellen; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Alice Radenz

Alice Radenz

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel …

Dennis Beltz

Dennis Beltz

LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.

Tammie Wiegand

Tammie Wiegand

NORFOLK — Services for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tammie Wiegand died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Dennis Beltz

Dennis Beltz

LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.

Martha Sellen

Martha Sellen

NORFOLK — Services for Martha “Rose” Sellen, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Allbery Cemetery, rural Norfolk. Visitation will be from 2 to 4…

Robert Burge

Robert Burge

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Robert D. Burge, 76, rural Amelia, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Joe Ledford

Joe Ledford

NORFOLK — Visitation for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Joe Ledford

Joe Ledford

NORFOLK — Visitation for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Janice Nicholas

Janice Nicholas

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, Norfolk, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate officiated with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara