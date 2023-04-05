Martha Reiser, 93, Butte, passed away on March 31, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, siblings, spouse and baby Elaine.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Joyce (Anhalt) Voyles, 85, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 46888 274th St. in Lennox, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Stanley L. Libolt, 88, Burton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 7, at the Keya Paha High School gymnasium in Springview. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Randall R. “Randy” Wilken, 59, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Crystal M. Hayes, 23, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Heartland Baptist Church Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Ty Woznek officiating.
