Martha Gillespie

WAYNE — Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1928-2020
Martha Angela Gillespie was born Sept. 22, 1928, near Pierce, to Frank and Kristina (Krutilek) Kubes, who immigrated from Czechoslovakia and began farming in the Norfolk area. She was one of six children. After her father’s premature death on top of hardships of the times, the family moved to Battle Creek.
Martha worked long hours before and after school for the Koudelka family, making those famous hot dogs. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1945, attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and became a country schoolteacher. A big first accomplishment was to buy a Model A Ford, her first automobile.
The next big accomplishment was to convince her mother that she could accept the proposal of Leo Gillespie, whom she met at a CYO dance. They indeed married on Sept. 28, 1948, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek.
Their seven children were raised on the Gillespie farm south of Meadow Grove. That takes up an entire pew at St. Francis de Sales Church, where Martha also served on altar society.
Her second career could be referred to as farm wife or homemaker, but that just touches the surface of her many talents that were born of necessity and passion. Her amazing gardening filled shelves of the basement “fruit room” with jars of every color of preserves and packed the root cellar full.
A prolific seamstress, Martha whipped up many beautiful Easter outfits every year after everyone else was long asleep.
Martha thoroughly embraced her Czech heritage, reflected in her wonderful kolaches and hoska, the music that she and Leo danced to, and her fluent speaking and writing to relatives in the old country.
On their many travels to Czechoslovakia, Martha was struck by the lack of freedom suffered by her people under Communist oppression. This led to several speaking engagements in Nebraska to share her impressions and concerns.
Many friends and neighbors enjoyed barn dances, threshing bees and abundant sweet corn from the Gillespie farm.
Martha was known for her exceptional cooking. It’s no surprise that the kids’ friends might drop in at dinnertime and, of course, were always welcomed.
Her homemaker skills were put to the test when Leo and Martha opened L&M Lodge, serving hunters from across the nation attracted to pheasant season.
The men were astounded by the endless cinnamon rolls, pies and full country suppers offered daily.
Hard to say what they kept coming back for — the hunting or Martha’s cooking.
Martha was a member of the Emerick Goldenrod Club, The Kitchen Band and taught CCD for many years. After retiring to Battle Creek in 1998, she volunteered at the Community Pride Care Center and became a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Her special joy was being near her extended family and attending her granddaughter’s athletic events.
She is survived by her children, David Gillespie of Oxnard, Calif., Rebecca Evert of Sebastopol, Calif., Jerry (Rebecca) Gillespie of Wichita, Kan., Kristine (Allen) Sudduth of Santa Rosa, Calif., Dan Gillespie of Battle Creek, Jan (Steven) Bode of La Vista and Tim (Jennifer) Gillespie of Oakhill, Va.; a sister, Marian Wiebelhaus of La Vista; a sister-in-law, Margo Wiebelhaus of Fort Collins, Colo.; 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Very accepting, authentic and generous, Martha was a favorite of many nieces, nephews and her children’s friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Leo on Jan. 5, 2009; three brothers, infant Jerome, Frank and James “Jim”; a sister, Marjorie Henn; and a son-in-law, Dr. David Evert.
Memorials may be directed to Battle Creek Public School Foundation, battlecreekschools.net, Faith Regional Hospice in Norfolk or mailed to Jan Bode, 7801 S. 70th St, La Vista, NE 68128.
As family, we echo Martha’s gratitude for the wonderful care at Community Pride Care Center, and the kind guidance of Faith Regional Hospice staff.
