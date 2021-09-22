Martha Gillespie

You have permission to edit this article.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church in Battle Creek.

She died April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Born Sept. 22, 1928, Martha (Kubes) Gillespie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Leo on Jan. 5, 2009; three brothers, infant Jerome, Frank and James “Jim;” a sister, Marjorie Henn; and a son-in-law, Dr. David Evert.

She is survived by her children, David Gillespie of Oxnard, Calif., Rebecca Evert of Sebastopol, Calif., Jerry (Rebecca) Gillespie of Wichita, Kan., Kristine (Allen) Sudduth of Santa Rosa, Calif., Dan Gillespie of Battle Creek, Jan (Steven) Bode of La Vista and Tim (Jennifer) Gillespie of Oakhill, Va.; a sister, Marian Wiebelhaus of La Vista; a sister-in-law, Margo Wiebelhaus of Fort Collins, Colo.; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Very accepting, authentic and generous, Martha was a favorite of many nieces, nephews, and her children’s friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Battle Creek Public School Foundation, battlecreekschools.net or Faith Regional Hospice, Norfolk, or mailed to Jan Bode, 7801 S. 70th St., La Vista, NE 68128.

Condolences can be left at hasemannfuneralhome.com.

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.

TILDEN — Memorial services for Vincent P. “Vinny” Melvin, 71, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

WEST POINT — Services for Travis Ritter, 28, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Aloys.

ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Helen Cook died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

BLOOMFIELD — Marsha Smith, 47, Bloomfield, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence. Per her wishes, no services will be held.

SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

BUTTE — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Butte. The Revs. J.B. Sikes and Tim Hazen will officiate with burial in Bristow Cemetery.

BUTTE — Services for Helen D. Schmitz, 91, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Naper.

