Martha Gillespie

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church in Battle Creek.
She died April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2020
Born Sept. 22, 1928, Martha (Kubes) Gillespie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Leo on Jan. 5, 2009; three brothers, infant Jerome, Frank and James “Jim;” a sister, Marjorie Henn; and a son-in-law, Dr. David Evert.
She is survived by her children, David Gillespie of Oxnard, Calif., Rebecca Evert of Sebastopol, Calif., Jerry (Rebecca) Gillespie of Wichita, Kan., Kristine (Allen) Sudduth of Santa Rosa, Calif., Dan Gillespie of Battle Creek, Jan (Steven) Bode of La Vista and Tim (Jennifer) Gillespie of Oakhill, Va.; a sister, Marian Wiebelhaus of La Vista; a sister-in-law, Margo Wiebelhaus of Fort Collins, Colo.; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Very accepting, authentic and generous, Martha was a favorite of many nieces, nephews, and her children’s friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Battle Creek Public School Foundation, battlecreekschools.net or Faith Regional Hospice, Norfolk, or mailed to Jan Bode, 7801 S. 70th St., La Vista, NE 68128.
