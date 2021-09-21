You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martha Gillespie

Martha Gillespie

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church in Battle Creek.

She died April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2020

Born Sept. 22, 1928, Martha (Kubes) Gillespie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Leo on Jan. 5, 2009; three brothers, infant Jerome, Frank and James “Jim;” a sister, Marjorie Henn; and a son-in-law, Dr. David Evert.

She is survived by her children, David Gillespie of Oxnard, Calif., Rebecca Evert of Sebastopol, Calif., Jerry (Rebecca) Gillespie of Wichita, Kan., Kristine (Allen) Sudduth of Santa Rosa, Calif., Dan Gillespie of Battle Creek, Jan (Steven) Bode of La Vista and Tim (Jennifer) Gillespie of Oakhill, Va.; a sister, Marian Wiebelhaus of La Vista; a sister-in-law, Margo Wiebelhaus of Fort Collins, Colo.; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Very accepting, authentic and generous, Martha was a favorite of many nieces, nephews, and her children’s friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Battle Creek Public School Foundation, battlecreekschools.net or Faith Regional Hospice, Norfolk, or mailed to Jan Bode, 7801 S. 70th St., La Vista, NE 68128.

Condolences can be left at hasemannfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Brent Johnson

Brent Johnson

AINSWORTH — Service for Brent E. Johnson, 85, Johnstown, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Ronnie Milliken

Ronnie Milliken

OAKDALE — Ronnie L. Milliken, 53, Oakdale, died unexpectedly in his sleep one day shy of his 54th birthday. A memorial gathering will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Stop in and say goodbye to Ron.

Mahlon Kohler

Mahlon Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be Thursday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Russell Schweers

Russell Schweers

NORFOLK — Russell N. Schweers, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Norfolk Veteran Home.

Lynette Peterson

Lynette Peterson

NORFOLK — Services for Lynette Peterson, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lynette Peterson died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Helen Hansen

Helen Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Helen Hansen, 88, Coleridge, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.

Travis Ritter

Travis Ritter

WEST POINT — Services for Travis Ritter, 28, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Aloys.

Jack Kohler

Jack Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…

Cleora Ruff

Cleora Ruff

SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara