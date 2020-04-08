COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Martha Gillespie

WAYNE —  Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Tags

In other news

Martha Gillespie

WAYNE —  Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Scott Leisy

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Scott R. Leisy, 34, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Sloan Sicheneder

NORFOLK —  Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Donald Jones

NIOBRARA —  Private services for Donald Jones, 92, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Hilaria Burbach

HARTINGTON — Hilaria “Dickie” Gertrude Burbach, 90, Hartington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her nine children.

Melvin Horst

Melvin Horst

NORFOLK — Private burial for Melvin W. Horst, 90, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 8, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate.

Robert Bittner

ALBION — Robert E. Bittner, 96, Albion, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

Margaret Seagren

Margaret Seagren

WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Helen Weisz

Helen Weisz

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Weisz, 93, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-