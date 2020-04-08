Martha Gillespie

WAYNE — Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for Scott R. Leisy, 34, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Donald Jones, 92, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Hilaria “Dickie” Gertrude Burbach, 90, Hartington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her nine children.
NORFOLK — Private burial for Melvin W. Horst, 90, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 8, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate.
ALBION — Robert E. Bittner, 96, Albion, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.
WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Weisz, 93, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.