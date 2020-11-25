You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martha Blunck

NORFOLK — Services for Martha L. Blunck, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Tags

In other news

Katherine Voelker

Katherine Voelker

WISNER — Services for Katherine “Kathy” Voelker, 78, Stanton, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Harriet Fry

Harriet Fry

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Harriet Fry, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral  Home in Bloomfield. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Leo Goeken

Leo Goeken

STANTON — Services for Leo Goeken, 88, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died at Stanton Health Center.

Martha Blunck

Martha Blunck

NORFOLK — Services for Martha L. Blunck, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Leslie Christensen

Leslie Christensen

NIOBRARA — Services for Leslie “Dick” Christensen, 73, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Gale Starkey

Gale Starkey

NORFOLK — Services for Gale S. Starkey, 72, Oakdale, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Beverly Longe

Beverly Longe

Private services for Beverly J. Longe, 67, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, S.D.

LaVern Fullner

LaVern Fullner

PIERCE — Services for LaVern Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney.

Deborah Livingston

Deborah Livingston

NORFOLK — Services for Deborah E. “Deb” Livingston, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Private burial will follow the service.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara