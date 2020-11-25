Martha Blunck

NORFOLK — Services for Martha L. Blunck, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.
WISNER — Services for Katherine “Kathy” Voelker, 78, Stanton, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Harriet Fry, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.
STANTON — Services for Leo Goeken, 88, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died at Stanton Health Center.
NIOBRARA — Services for Leslie “Dick” Christensen, 73, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Gale S. Starkey, 72, Oakdale, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Private services for Beverly J. Longe, 67, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, S.D.
PIERCE — Services for LaVern Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney.
NORFOLK — Services for Deborah E. “Deb” Livingston, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Private burial will follow the service.