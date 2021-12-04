BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Martha Beckmann died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2021
Martha Elisabeth (Hansen) Beckmann, daughter of Henry and Helene Hansen, was born Aug. 22, 1928, at Lindy. Martha was baptized in the Lutheran faith on Dec. 1, 1929, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and was later confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield on March 28, 1942.
Martha attended rural school in Knox County.
On Sept. 5, 1948, she was united in marriage to Julius L. Beckmann at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Martha and Julius lived and farmed near Lindy and Center all of their married lives.
After Julius passed away in 2013, Martha moved to Mainview Apartments in Bloomfield, where she enjoyed doing embroidery work and visiting with everyone who lived there and family and friends who stopped by.
Martha entered her heavenly home on Dec. 1, 2021, having been blessed with 93 years and three months.
Martha is survived by a brother, Harold (Shirley) Hansen of Plainview; two sons, Richard (Phyllis) Beckmann and Leon (Rita) Beckmann, both of rural Center; six grandchildren, Cindy (Kelly) Bruns of Bloomfield, Michael (Christa) Beckmann and Chad (Robbin) Beckmann of rural Center, Jill (Byron) Wylie of Norfolk, Jodi (Trevor) Cook of Stanton and Jeff (Shruti) Beckmann of Omaha; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; as well as many other relatives and friends.