Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Martha Beckmann died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence.

Donald Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donald D. Miller, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date in the spring of 2022.

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

George Grubbs

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for George W. Grubbs, 86, Plainview, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brunswick City Cemetery.

Ray Flesner

FOSTER — Services for Ray L. Flesner, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American …

Ron Temme

WAYNE — Services for Ron A. Temme, 74, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gus Bentz

SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Jean Pelc

NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gary Richter

STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.

Jim Albers

WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. James Albers died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

