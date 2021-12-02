BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Martha Beckmann died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donald D. Miller, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date in the spring of 2022.
BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.
BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for George W. Grubbs, 86, Plainview, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brunswick City Cemetery.
FOSTER — Services for Ray L. Flesner, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American …
WAYNE — Services for Ron A. Temme, 74, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. James Albers died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.