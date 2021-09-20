BLOOMFIELD — Marsha Smith, 47, Bloomfield, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence. Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul “Butch” Wagner, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Russell N. Schweers, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Norfolk Veteran Home.
OAKDALE — Ronnie L. Milliken, 53, Oakdale, died unexpectedly in his sleep one day shy of his 54th birthday. A memorial gathering will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Stop in and say goodbye to Ron.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Helen Huigens, 98, and Paul Huigens, 94, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
COLERIDGE — Services for Helen Hansen, 88, Coleridge, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.
