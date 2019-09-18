Marsaline Langenberg

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marsaline E. Langenberg, 93, formerly of Winside and Hoskins, will at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. The Rev. Wayne Reynolds will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services Friday at the chapel.
She died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her home in Omaha.
1925-2019
Marsaline Elizabeth Frances was born Dec. 24, 1925, on the family farm near Wayne to her parents, Clarence and Elsa Sophia Marie (Eichoff) Longe. She graduated from Wayne High School.
On July 6, 1947, Marsaline married Dale Stanley Langenberg at St. Paul’s Church in Wayne.
Marsaline worked a variety of jobs throughout her life. She was a telephone operator, a teller for Winside State Bank, manager of a roller rink and laundry mat and finally as an inspector at Sherwood Medical.
Marsaline enjoyed reading nonfiction books dealing with history and current events. She loved classical music, Husker football and horse racing. Marsaline was especially fond of the Kentucky Derby.
She is survived by her children, Renee Menard of Golden, Colo., Mona (John) Russell of Omaha and LaRue (Peggy) Langenberg of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Lavonne Smith and Shirley Tietgen, both of Wayne; and nieces and nephews.
Marsaline was preceded in death by her spouse and her brother, Gary Longe.
Memorials requested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.