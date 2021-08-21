You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlyn Kruse

Marlyn Kruse

Marlyn John “Marty” Kruse left us on Aug. 12, 2021, succumbing to Alzheimer’s. His spouse, Karen, and daughter, Karissa, were at his side.

Marty was born in George, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 1939. Growing up, his friends affectionately called him ‘Kruserball,” and he enjoyed being part of his parents’ farm, showing his award-winning pigs at the fair and cruising around town with his friends.

After high school, Marty enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent four years learning electrical engineering on submarines — the USS Sabalo and the USS Halibut. After the Navy, Marty worked for 32 years with IBM in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Colorado Springs, Colo., finishing his time working as a software engineer at Falcon Air Force Base.

Following IBM, Marty and Karen moved to Norfolk. He spent the five years there working as an engineering consultant. Looking for a change, Marty purchased the area directorship for Quiznos in Kansas City. He spent five years developing Quiznos in the region before selling it and retiring in Colorado Springs.

In 2015, Marty and Karen moved to Sonoma County to be closer to their daughter. Although making new memories was limited by Marty’s onset of Alzheimer’s, the final event that Marty attended, his daughter’s small wedding and marriage to Steve Dutton on Jan. 1, 2021, will be forever cherished.

Marty loved old cars, car tours, talking about cars and swap meets. He liked to try new things from motorcycles and go-karts to learning how to fly a plane, hang-gliding and snowmobiles. He loved convertibles especially old Fords, Packards and Pierce Arrows. Many lifelong friendships developed with car club members.

He loved to tell jokes even if he didn’t get the punchline right. He enjoyed time with his family and was very proud of his 56-year marriage to Karen and that they were able to enjoy trips to Greece, Turkey, Thailand, Israel and England, as well as every state in the U.S.

Marty developed a strong faith in God from a young age that guided him throughout his life and provides the family comfort today.

Marty was a cherished son, spouse, father, brother, uncle and friend. His grin, warmth and laughter were contagious even in the final few days.

Grateful for having shared his life are his spouse, Karen; his daughter, Karissa and son-in-law Steve Dutton, all of Santa Rosa, Calif.; his sister, Jolene (Jodi) and spouse George Montgomery of Brookings, S.D.; his sister, Lynell and spouse Ray Bonnes of Puyallup, Wash.; and sister-in-law Tanice Schnier of Norfolk. He also leaves behind several nieces and their spouses.

He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Kruse, and his parents, John and Margaret Kruse.

Marty was his daughter’s biggest fan and champion and loved supporting her work with the grape growers. Memorials may be directed to the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation (www.scggf.org)

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Following will be a private interment and then a celebration of life from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Karissa and Steve’s home in Santa Rosa.

We are thankful to Allure Senior Care and St. Joseph Health Hospice for their loving care and support.

Tags

In other news

Marlyn Kruse

Marlyn Kruse

Marlyn John “Marty” Kruse left us on Aug. 12, 2021, succumbing to Alzheimer’s. His spouse, Karen, and daughter, Karissa, were at his side.

Lois Luebbers

Lois Luebbers

PIERCE — Services for Lois J. Luebbers, 93, Pierce, are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Luebbers died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Janice Kulm

Janice Kulm

SPENCER — Services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, Spencer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kulm died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Hugo Milander

Hugo Milander

COLERIDGE — Services for Hugo Eugene Milander, 87, Laurel, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating.. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, at…

Phillip Keating

Phillip Keating

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Phillip J. Keating, 65, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Wade Latzel

Wade Latzel

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Wade C. Latzel, 64, O’Neill, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

Norma Arkfeld

Norma Arkfeld

Services for Norma J. Milner Arkfeld, 78, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, Kan. Burial will be in Eudora Cemetery.

Marcelline Foltz

Marcelline Foltz

HUMPHREY — Services for Marcelline Foltz, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Janet Lederer

Janet Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Graveside memorial services for Janet Lederer, 81, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara