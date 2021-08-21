Marlyn Kruse

Marlyn John “Marty” Kruse left us on Aug. 12, 2021, succumbing to Alzheimer’s. His spouse, Karen, and daughter, Karissa, were at his side.
Marty was born in George, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 1939. Growing up, his friends affectionately called him ‘Kruserball,” and he enjoyed being part of his parents’ farm, showing his award-winning pigs at the fair and cruising around town with his friends.
After high school, Marty enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent four years learning electrical engineering on submarines — the USS Sabalo and the USS Halibut. After the Navy, Marty worked for 32 years with IBM in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Colorado Springs, Colo., finishing his time working as a software engineer at Falcon Air Force Base.
Following IBM, Marty and Karen moved to Norfolk. He spent the five years there working as an engineering consultant. Looking for a change, Marty purchased the area directorship for Quiznos in Kansas City. He spent five years developing Quiznos in the region before selling it and retiring in Colorado Springs.
In 2015, Marty and Karen moved to Sonoma County to be closer to their daughter. Although making new memories was limited by Marty’s onset of Alzheimer’s, the final event that Marty attended, his daughter’s small wedding and marriage to Steve Dutton on Jan. 1, 2021, will be forever cherished.
Marty loved old cars, car tours, talking about cars and swap meets. He liked to try new things from motorcycles and go-karts to learning how to fly a plane, hang-gliding and snowmobiles. He loved convertibles especially old Fords, Packards and Pierce Arrows. Many lifelong friendships developed with car club members.
He loved to tell jokes even if he didn’t get the punchline right. He enjoyed time with his family and was very proud of his 56-year marriage to Karen and that they were able to enjoy trips to Greece, Turkey, Thailand, Israel and England, as well as every state in the U.S.
Marty developed a strong faith in God from a young age that guided him throughout his life and provides the family comfort today.
Marty was a cherished son, spouse, father, brother, uncle and friend. His grin, warmth and laughter were contagious even in the final few days.
Grateful for having shared his life are his spouse, Karen; his daughter, Karissa and son-in-law Steve Dutton, all of Santa Rosa, Calif.; his sister, Jolene (Jodi) and spouse George Montgomery of Brookings, S.D.; his sister, Lynell and spouse Ray Bonnes of Puyallup, Wash.; and sister-in-law Tanice Schnier of Norfolk. He also leaves behind several nieces and their spouses.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Kruse, and his parents, John and Margaret Kruse.
Marty was his daughter’s biggest fan and champion and loved supporting her work with the grape growers. Memorials may be directed to the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation (www.scggf.org)
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Following will be a private interment and then a celebration of life from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Karissa and Steve’s home in Santa Rosa.
We are thankful to Allure Senior Care and St. Joseph Health Hospice for their loving care and support.