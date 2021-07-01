Marlyn Hunke

DODGE — Services for Marlyn (Mrs. Eugene) Hunke, 80, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. wake and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, all at the church.
Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is handling the arrangements.
Marlyn (Van Dyke) Hunke was born on Sept. 25, 1940, in Humphrey, to Solanus and Stella (Ottis) Van Dyke. She grew up in the Cornlea area and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1958. She was employed with the public power district prior to her marriage.
On Sept. 3, 1960, she was united in marriage to Eugene Hunke at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cornlea. They have resided in Dodge since that time where they raised their family.
Marlyn spent most of her life as a full-time mom and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and sewing. The quilts and blankets she created will be cherished forever. Her homemade rolls and chocolate chip cookies were a big hit at every holiday and the grandchildren always fought over who got the last roll. Family meant everything to her. After their children were grown, Gene and Marlyn enjoyed many wonderful trips together.
Marlyn was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, its altar society and Christian Mother’s. She also volunteered at the Parkview Home in Dodge.
She is survived by her spouse, Eugene Hunke of Dodge; daughter Karen (Terry) McCarthy of Des Moines, Iowa; son Steve (Lori) Hunke of Crystal, Minn.; daughter Kathy (Tim) Krienert of Fairmont; son David (Tammy) Hunke of Bennington; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Elaine Eisenmenger of Humphrey, Ivan and Mary Van Dyke of Norfolk, Judy VanDyke of Phoenix, Ariz., Duane Keickhafer of Norfolk, Larry and Carolyn Van Dyke of Ft. Collins, Colo., Glen and Amy Van Dyke of Norfolk and Alma and Daniel Grubaugh, of Redwood Valley, Calif.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents, Solanus and Stella Van Dyke; in-laws Ben and Mary Hunke; sisters Joan Van Dyke and Darlene Keickhafer; and brother Mel Van Dyke.