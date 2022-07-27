ROYAL — Services for Marlowe Jensen, 87, Royal, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Royal City Auditorium. Burial will be in the Tilden Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the auditorium.
Marlowe Jensen died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Omaha.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2022
Marlowe Dwayne Jensen was born at Page to Andrew and Dorothy (Wauer) Jensen on July 5, 1935. He moved to Royal at the age of 4 in 1939. He was proud of that fact that he had Royal as his address for 83 years. He attended the School District 76, located 3 miles from his house, until the fifth grade. He then went to school in Royal, where he graduated fourth (out of four) in 1952. From 1952 to 1957, he worked for Mitteis Construction, John Gilroy and Darryl Hamer when he moved dirt, drove a gravel truck and operated a caterpillar for soil conservation.
Marlowe joined the U.S. Army through the Federal Reserve at the Shellhamer Hardware Store in O’Neill. He was stationed in Butzbah, Germany, as a supply clerk and then was transferred to be an ambulance driver and was trained to be a medic.
While there, he traveled to Denmark to see family and nine other countries. In 1960, he came back to the family farm to help his dad.
On June 19, 1962, he married Earleen Faye Schrunk in Clearwater and, to this union, they had two children, Nurita Belen and Justin J. They farmed, milked Jerseys and operated a second-hand store in Royal, Orchard and Brunswick.
On April 17, 1977, Marlowe started his wheelwright business. Others soon learned of his talent and wanted their ancestors’ wheels rebuilt. He has wheels in 39 states and has built over 7,000 wheels. He turned the business over to his son in 2020.
Marlowe was featured in the Sundowner, Nebraskaland, Small Farmers Journals, several local newspapers, PBS TV in Lincoln and on Discoveries of America that is viewed worldwide. He also taught nine other guys the art so it would not die. He was also written about in the “Zoo Nebraska” book.
Marlowe enjoyed many aspects of life such as raising, selling and hunting with his hounds, going to various second-hand stores to find treasures, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially the great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Earleen; daughter Nurita Belen (Junior) Lambert of Axtell; son Justin J Jensen of Royal; granddaughters Jayleen (Jason) Landstrom of Axtell and Erin (Bryon) McDorman of Holdrege; great-grandchildren Revyn, Layken and Maysen Landstrom of Axtell and Baby McDorman that is due in December; sister Ardella (Archie) Brandt of Plainview; nephews Duaine Brandt and Arvin Brandt of Royal; and niece Debra (Michael) Sorensen of Plainview; brothers-in-law Ellis (Lois) Schrunk, Roland (Shirley) Schrunk, Dorald Robinson (spouse of the late Alva), Merlyn Schrunk (spouse of the late Nila), Laura Ratliff (spouse of the late Dale), Bob (Sheila) Schrunk, Tim Schrunk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Frank and Lottie (Oelsligle) Wauer; paternal grandparents Jens John and Anna (Kemose) Jensen; his parents; and grandchild Baby June McDorman in heaven.