You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlin Winter

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin Winter, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

1938-2021

Marlin passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marlin Winter was born on July 17, 1938, in Norfolk to Arnold and Myrtle (Kruse) Winter. He was the oldest of four siblings and attended elementary school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. He then attended Norfolk Senior High School, where his lifelong love of the Norfolk Panthers began.

On March 1, 1959, he married JoAnn Seegebarth. They were blessed with a daughter, Kelly.

Marlin spent the majority of his working years selling insurance, first for Farm Bureau and then opening Winter Insurance Agency. Through Winter Insurance Agency, Marlin created hundreds of wonderful relationships in the area and enjoyed working alongside both his spouse and daughter.

Marlin’s favorite days were spent outdoors hunting, fishing and playing golf with his friends and family. He was also an avid sports fan, and his grandson joked that the world has lost the last true Husker football fan.

Marlin loved the Lord and his family and will be deeply missed by many.

Marlin is survived by his spouse of 63 years, JoAnn Winter of Norfolk; daughter Kelly (Rick) Meysenburg of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Luke Kruse of Norfolk, Zach (Cierra) Kruse of Norfolk and Molly Meysenburg of Norfolk; three great-grandchildren, Reece, Beckham and Macklin Kruse; siblings Valere Winter of Norfolk, Keith (Sylvia) Winter of Wahoo and Veryle Winter of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

Marlin was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Myrtle.

Casketbearers will be Luke Kruse, Zach Kruse, Cierra Kruse, Rick Meysenburg, Molly Meysenburg and Keith Winter.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Marlin Winter

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marlin Winter died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Willie Mahler

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

Martha Beckmann

Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Bobbie Tuttle

Bobbie Tuttle

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobbie Gene “Bob” Tuttle, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate.

Gus Bentz

Gus Bentz

SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Richard Uecker

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Donald Meadows

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

George Grubbs

George Grubbs

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for George W. Grubbs, 86, Plainview, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brunswick City Cemetery.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara