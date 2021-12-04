NORFOLK — Services for Marlin Winter, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1938-2021
Marlin passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Marlin Winter was born on July 17, 1938, in Norfolk to Arnold and Myrtle (Kruse) Winter. He was the oldest of four siblings and attended elementary school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. He then attended Norfolk Senior High School, where his lifelong love of the Norfolk Panthers began.
On March 1, 1959, he married JoAnn Seegebarth. They were blessed with a daughter, Kelly.
Marlin spent the majority of his working years selling insurance, first for Farm Bureau and then opening Winter Insurance Agency. Through Winter Insurance Agency, Marlin created hundreds of wonderful relationships in the area and enjoyed working alongside both his spouse and daughter.
Marlin’s favorite days were spent outdoors hunting, fishing and playing golf with his friends and family. He was also an avid sports fan, and his grandson joked that the world has lost the last true Husker football fan.
Marlin loved the Lord and his family and will be deeply missed by many.
Marlin is survived by his spouse of 63 years, JoAnn Winter of Norfolk; daughter Kelly (Rick) Meysenburg of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Luke Kruse of Norfolk, Zach (Cierra) Kruse of Norfolk and Molly Meysenburg of Norfolk; three great-grandchildren, Reece, Beckham and Macklin Kruse; siblings Valere Winter of Norfolk, Keith (Sylvia) Winter of Wahoo and Veryle Winter of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlin was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Myrtle.
Casketbearers will be Luke Kruse, Zach Kruse, Cierra Kruse, Rick Meysenburg, Molly Meysenburg and Keith Winter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.