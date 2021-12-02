NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marlin Winter died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
DAVID CITY — Services for Merlin “Mert” Nixon, 80, David City, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. James Albers died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gus Bentz died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willis Schlote died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
HARTINGTON — Services for Roger Eickhoff, 76, Menifee, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.