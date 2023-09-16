WAYNE — Services for Marlin A.H. Westerhaus, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marlin Westerhaus died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Wisner Care Center.
CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, will be 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service.
CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Dan Whitrock will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.
PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, P.A.-C, 77, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, United States Navy Honors Guard, Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osm…
WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Sandy (Mrs. Terry) Svenson died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in West Bath, Maine. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Bega Cemetery in Stanton County.
WAYNE — Services for Patricia K. “Pat” Thompson, 76, Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Calvary Bible Evangelical Free Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Mercy One Medical in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.