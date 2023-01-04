RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Marlin Van Slyke died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.
Home for Funerals in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2023
Marlin was born May 12, 1943, in Randolph to Marvin and Evelyn Van Slyke and graduated from St. Francis Catholic School. After graduation, he attended electronics school in Kansas City, then worked for the Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Co. in Randolph.
Marlin served in the Navy from 1964 to 1968, working with electronics and radio communications which he continued to practice his entire life through ham radio. During his military service, Marlin earned a National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star.
He returned to farming in 1969, joining his father, Marvin.
He married Patricia Kremer that same year. In 1981, Marlin began his career with the U.S. Postal Service, working at several surrounding offices before being appointed postmaster for the Belden Post Office.
Marlin was a pilot, flying his Cessna over the skies of Nebraska. He was very active in his community, serving as a volunteer EMT and was a founding member of the Randolph Golf Course. He also held a seat on the city council among other boards within the community.
For many years, he was active with the local VFW and served in the Honor Guard. The annual Veterans Day program became a source of great memories for Marlin’s kids and grandkids, celebrating and instilling the value of service to your community.
Survivors include his spouse, Patricia; children Karin (David) Paasch of Scribner, Janine (Ahmed) Choudhury of Urbandale, Iowa, Maggie (Randy) Korth of Randolph and Joanna (Josh) Rayford of Randolph; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Evelyn Van Slyke; a daughter, Penny Jo and a son, Anthony.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.