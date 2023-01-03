RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Home for Funerals in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
Marlin Van Slyke died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.