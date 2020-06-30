Marlin Metschke

FREMONT — Services for Marlin W. Metschke, 93, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are requested to be worn at the church.
He died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials are directed to Fremont Honor Guard or Dodge County Humane Society.
1927-2020
Marlin Wilbur Metschke was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Snyder, to Otto and Alice (Lieswald) Metschke. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 3, 1946, to March 17, 1947.
On March 12, 1949, Marlin married Edna “Norma” Schultz in Hooper. He was employed at Hormel for 43 years and retired in 1992. Norma passed away on March 27, 2005. Marlin moved to Norfolk in 2014 and resided at the Veterans Home there.
Marlin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was also a member of the Fremont American Legion Post 20. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a past president of the Fremont Anglers Club.
Marlin enjoyed vacationing to Canada.
Marlin is survived by his two sons, David (Patsy) Metschke of Wisner and Mark (Candace) Metschke of Urbandale, Iowa; four grandchildren, Chris Metschke, Michelle Madsen, Rick Metschke Jr., and Elly Twidwell; and nine great-grandchildren.
Marlin was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Norma; a son, Rick; an infant son, Paul; brothers Orville, Virgil and Gene; and sisters Dorothy Meyers and Marge Andreasen.
Live streaming of the funeral service will be available at trinityfremont.com.
Online condolences at can be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.