Marlin Lewis

SPENCER — Services for Marlin Lewis, 88, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Wesleyan Church in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Marlin Lewis died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life service for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will be officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will …

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Paul Claussen died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.

Gladys Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Gladys Wakeley, 101, Oakland, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Joan Jensen

WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Donald Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Donald D. Miller, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Donald Miller died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner.

Amanda Luken

NORFOLK — Services for Amanda Jo (Thackston) Luken, 26, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Amanda Luken died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, as the result of a vehicle accident, rural Pierce.

Roberta Hoesing

COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Sonya Wickersham

LYNCH — Services for Sonya Wickersham, 55, Orchard, will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Michael “Wombat” Walrod will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Ho…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

