Marlin Leiting

PLAINVIEW — Services for Marlin E. Leiting, 73, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate.

Memorial visitation will be 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at the church.

He died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.

1946-2020

Marlin Edward Leiting was born on Aug. 1, 1946, at the family home near Randolph. He was born to Leonard and Lillian (Gunderson) Leiting. He was welcomed home by a brother, Roger. He was baptized in 1946 and received first communion in 1952.

He attended country school at School District 55 for his elementary education. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1964.

He married Jennie Peck at Coleridge on Sept. 4, 1971. Entering this union were two children, daughter Kary and son Kevin. They resided their entire married life in Plainview. They were members of the Congregational United Church of Christ.

He worked at Plainview Public Schools for 29 years.

Marlin was a member of the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. He was a member of the Plainview Country Club and was an avid golfer. His favorite golf partners were his two children but also enjoyed golfing with his friends. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing with his son and grandkids. In addition to hunting, he and his spouse enjoyed camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebrating his life are his spouse Jennie; his daughter, Kary (Chris) Pfeil and grandsons Aiden and Corbin of Pierce; and his son, Kevin and grandson Jon and granddaughter Allie of Plainview. Also surviving him is a brother, Roger (Marilyn) Leiting of Randolph and their four children; a brother and sister in-law, Lyle and Joyce Cook of Coleridge and their three sons; a brother and sister in-law, Ron and Theola Peck of Beemer and their three children. He also is survived by a host of cousins and friends.

He will be missed forever.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bob McCabe, Jerry Newman, Mike Naprstek, Allen Norris, Roger Stelling and Larry Tramp. Organist will be Judy Beaudette, and Bob Lingenfelter will sing. Songs will be “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Also played will be “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by Conway Twitty.

