You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlin Kumm

Marlin Kumm

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlin Kumm, 83, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1937-2020

Marlin Leonard Kumm, son of Leonard Kumm and Libbie Kudera Kumm, was born Oct. 24, 1937. He graduated from Center High School in 1956.

Marlin was married to Fern Poppe in 1956 in Lindy. They had three children: Monty, Brad and Brenda. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962.

Marlin later married Patricia Lee Highland in 1969 in Niobrara. With Patricia, he had three stepchildren: Mike, Kris and Kathy, and one son, David. He lived in the Lindy area for most of his life and was considered the unofficial mayor of Lindy.

Marlin was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy and served on the church council. He was also a member of the Bloomfield Ruritan Club. Marlin was the Hill Township treasurer for many years. He was also one of the original board members for the Lindy Country Club.

Survivors include his spouse, Patricia Kumm of Bloomfield; his children, Brad (Vivian) Kumm of Fairmont, Okla., Brenda Graber, Mike Highland, Kris True, Kathy (Kevin) Eckmann, David (Diane) Kumm, all of Bloomfield; his mother-in-law, Lois Hansen of Yankton; and sister-in-law Judy Fischer of Tripp, S.D. Marlin was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Marlin had two brothers, Gary (Bev) Kumm and Delwyn (Kathy) Kumm; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leonard and Libbie Kumm; a son, Monty; a great-grandchild; his father-in law; and a brother-in law.

Tags

In other news

Darlene Schroeder

Darlene Schroeder

LAUREL — Services for Darlene A. Schroeder, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Richard Allison

Richard Allison

NORFOLK — Services for Richard L. “Dick” Allison, 83, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Melvin Bottger

Melvin Bottger

GRAND ISLAND — A celebration of life for Melvin J. Bottger, 79, Grand Island, will be announced at a later date.

Betty Prather

Betty Prather

WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.

Candance Fernau

Candance Fernau

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Candance J. “Candi” Fernau, 52, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown.

Mary Upshaw

Mary Upshaw

NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Upshaw, 69, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton at a later date.

Daniel Marr

Daniel Marr

WAYNE — Services for Daniel A. “Dan” Marr, 64, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Shirley Renner

Shirley Renner

MADISON — Memorial services for Shirley A. Renner, 89, Parker, Colo., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kimmera Stahlecker

Kimmera Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara