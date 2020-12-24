CREIGHTON — Services for Marlin Kumm, 83, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
1937-2020
Marlin Leonard Kumm, son of Leonard Kumm and Libbie Kudera Kumm, was born Oct. 24, 1937. He graduated from Center High School in 1956.
Marlin was married to Fern Poppe in 1956 in Lindy. They had three children: Monty, Brad and Brenda. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962.
Marlin later married Patricia Lee Highland in 1969 in Niobrara. With Patricia, he had three stepchildren: Mike, Kris and Kathy, and one son, David. He lived in the Lindy area for most of his life and was considered the unofficial mayor of Lindy.
Marlin was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy and served on the church council. He was also a member of the Bloomfield Ruritan Club. Marlin was the Hill Township treasurer for many years. He was also one of the original board members for the Lindy Country Club.
Survivors include his spouse, Patricia Kumm of Bloomfield; his children, Brad (Vivian) Kumm of Fairmont, Okla., Brenda Graber, Mike Highland, Kris True, Kathy (Kevin) Eckmann, David (Diane) Kumm, all of Bloomfield; his mother-in-law, Lois Hansen of Yankton; and sister-in-law Judy Fischer of Tripp, S.D. Marlin was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
Marlin had two brothers, Gary (Bev) Kumm and Delwyn (Kathy) Kumm; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leonard and Libbie Kumm; a son, Monty; a great-grandchild; his father-in law; and a brother-in law.