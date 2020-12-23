Services for Marlin Kumm, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
In other news
OSMOND — Services for Lois A. Gerdes, 84, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Rescheduled services for Viola M. “Vi” Froehlich, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
CROFTON — Vernon D. Konken, 89, Hartington, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
WINSIDE — Services for Donna J. Edwards, 73, Winside, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
ELGIN — Services for Joseph P. Buelt Jr., 90, formerly of Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
PILGER — Services for Danley Doffin, 76, rural Bancroft, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.
SPENCER — Rescheduled private services for Tammy Dickey, 62, Spencer, will be Thursday, Dec. 24, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:15 a.m. at National Cemetery in Spencer.
WEST POINT — Services for Dale E. Binder, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.