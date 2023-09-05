OSMOND — Services for Marlin L. Gansebom, 96, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and Sons of the American Legion of Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Osmond.
Marlin Gansebom died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Osmond General Hospital.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1926-2023
Marlin Gansebom, son of Willie C. and Christina (Kube) Gansebom, was born at the family farm 1-½ miles south of Osmond on Oct. 11, 1926. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Nov. 14, 1926, by the Rev. Holstein.
Marlin attended country School District 42 for grades one to six. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Osmond for grades seven and eight and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church on April 2, 1939, by the Rev. Holstein. He attended Osmond High School, graduating with the class of 1943.
Since these were war years, he stayed at home to help his father farm.
On Feb. 13, 1946, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, taking basic training at Lackland Air Base near San Antonio, Texas. This was followed by 11 weeks of counter intelligence school at Camp Holaberd near Baltimore, Md. He was then sent with the occupational troops to Germany at Camp Oberusel near Marburg, Germany. He was given an honorable discharge from the army on March 26, 1947.
Returning on a troop ship with 800 people aboard, they hit a bad storm in the North Atlantic three days of waves up to 100 feet high. The storm subsided and they reached Fort Dix in New Jersey.
He then returned to the farm and was in partnership with his father. He was married to Clarice Frevert at Golgotha Lutheran Church southwest of Wausa on April 13, 1952, with the Rev. A. Oesch officiating. After a trip to visit relatives in Mobile, Ala., and the Gulf states, the couple moved into the home on the family farm 1-½ miles south of Osmond.
Marlin’s parents, Willie and Christina Gansebom moved into a new house they built in Osmond. The couple established a fairly large livestock and crop business on the farm. Here they raised their children, Ruth, Lynette, Alan and Larry, all whom graduated from Osmond High School and went on to college.
After 39 years on the farm, they built a new house in Osmond, moving there in January 1991. Larry and his spouse, Susan, moved to the farm to continue the farm business.
Marlin was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church all his life. He is also a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Osmond.
He is survived by his spouse of over 71 years, Clarice Gansebom of Osmond; his four children: Ruth (Michael Bartunek) of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Lynette Colletta of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Alan (Lisa) Gansebom of Naples, Fla., Larry (Susan) Gansebom of Osmond; eight grandchildren and spouses, Jeffrey (Caitlin) Bartunek, Laura Bartunek, Matthew (Kristin) Colletta, Andrew Colletta, Alison (Alan) Laidler, Ariel (Matt) Wallace, Jenna Gansebom and Brandi Gansebom; eight great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Juniper Bartunek, Olivia and Ella Colletta, Brock and Lilac Laidler, Meadow and River Wallace; and a sister, Faye Wangstrom of Yankton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Christina; a son, Dennis, who died of the flu at the age of one; a brother, Everett and spouse Helen; a sister, Edith and spouse Al Geisler; brother and sister-in-law Murry and Joyce Wagner; and brother-in-law Donald Wangstrom.
The organist will be Lori Koehler with the congregational hymns “Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me,” “Asleep In Jesus” and “Abide With Me.”
Casketbearers will be Brandon Gansebom, Clark Gansebom, Chris Wagner, Gregg Netz and Brandi Gansebom and Jeffrey Bartunek.
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.