Marlin Gansebom

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...09/06/2023 6:00 AM until 09/07/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage,
Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard,
Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln,
Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe,
Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson,
Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer,
Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,
York from September 6, 6:00 am through September 7 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

OSMOND — Services for Marlin L. Gansebom, 96, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and Sons of the American Legion of Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Osmond.

Marlin Gansebom died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Osmond General Hospital.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1926-2023

Marlin Gansebom, son of Willie C. and Christina (Kube) Gansebom, was born at the family farm 1-½ miles south of Osmond on Oct. 11, 1926. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Nov. 14, 1926, by the Rev. Holstein.

Marlin attended country School District 42 for grades one to six. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Osmond for grades seven and eight and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church on April 2, 1939, by the Rev. Holstein. He attended Osmond High School, graduating with the class of 1943.

Since these were war years, he stayed at home to help his father farm.

On Feb. 13, 1946, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, taking basic training at Lackland Air Base near San Antonio, Texas. This was followed by 11 weeks of counter intelligence school at Camp Holaberd near Baltimore, Md. He was then sent with the occupational troops to Germany at Camp Oberusel near Marburg, Germany. He was given an honorable discharge from the army on March 26, 1947.

Returning on a troop ship with 800 people aboard, they hit a bad storm in the North Atlantic three days of waves up to 100 feet high. The storm subsided and they reached Fort Dix in New Jersey.

He then returned to the farm and was in partnership with his father. He was married to Clarice Frevert at Golgotha Lutheran Church southwest of Wausa on April 13, 1952, with the Rev. A. Oesch officiating. After a trip to visit relatives in Mobile, Ala., and the Gulf states, the couple moved into the home on the family farm 1-½ miles south of Osmond.

Marlin’s parents, Willie and Christina Gansebom moved into a new house they built in Osmond. The couple established a fairly large livestock and crop business on the farm. Here they raised their children, Ruth, Lynette, Alan and Larry, all whom graduated from Osmond High School and went on to college.

After 39 years on the farm, they built a new house in Osmond, moving there in January 1991. Larry and his spouse, Susan, moved to the farm to continue the farm business.

Marlin was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church all his life. He is also a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Osmond.

He is survived by his spouse of over 71 years, Clarice Gansebom of Osmond; his four children: Ruth (Michael Bartunek) of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Lynette Colletta of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Alan (Lisa) Gansebom of Naples, Fla., Larry (Susan) Gansebom of Osmond; eight grandchildren and spouses, Jeffrey (Caitlin) Bartunek, Laura Bartunek, Matthew (Kristin) Colletta, Andrew Colletta, Alison (Alan) Laidler, Ariel (Matt) Wallace, Jenna Gansebom and Brandi Gansebom; eight great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Juniper Bartunek, Olivia and Ella Colletta, Brock and Lilac Laidler, Meadow and River Wallace; and a sister, Faye Wangstrom of Yankton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Christina; a son, Dennis, who died of the flu at the age of one; a brother, Everett and spouse Helen; a sister, Edith and spouse Al Geisler; brother and sister-in-law Murry and Joyce Wagner; and brother-in-law Donald Wangstrom.

The organist will be Lori Koehler with the congregational hymns “Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me,” “Asleep In Jesus” and “Abide With Me.”

Casketbearers will be Brandon Gansebom, Clark Gansebom, Chris Wagner, Gregg Netz and Brandi Gansebom and Jeffrey Bartunek.

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

