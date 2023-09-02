OSMOND — Services for Marlin L. Gansebom, 96, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and Sons of the American Legion of Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Osmond.
Marlin Gansebom died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Osmond General Hospital.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.