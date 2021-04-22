VERDIGRE — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Dorsey Cemetery in rural O’Neill.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1950-2021
Marlin Daniel Drobny, son of Marvin and Margaret (Nolan) Drobny, was born on Sept. 26, 1950, in Lynch, and baptized shortly after. He attended Dorsey School District 4 until the eighth grade and graduated in 1969 from Verdigre High School. Marlin also attended trade school in Omaha.
He was married to Denise Andersen on June 6, 1970, at Verdigre. They were the parents of three children: Paul, Nancy and Brian.
Marlin was a mechanic and farmer near Winnetoon and later the Dorsey area.
On Feb. 14, 1995, he was united in marriage to Julie (Binger) Anson. The couple lived in Neligh and Marlin worked at the lumberyard. He and Julie moved to Verdigre after he retired.
Marlin was a member of the Canyon Man Jeep Club and enjoyed the numerous trips to the Black Hills that the group made. He was given the honorary title of “Jeepsmith” as he was able to fix any mechanical issues that occurred on their way.
Marlin was also a member of the Tri State Old Iron Tractor Club. He and Julie enjoyed many tractor rides with their friends. Marlin also served on the Verdigre Fire Department.
Spending time with his children and grandchildren was one of his favorite pastimes. Other hobbies included hunting, fishing, tinkering in the shop, camping, gardening and working on his many Cub Cadet tractors.
Marlin is survived by his spouse, Julie Drobny of Verdigre; his children, Paul (Chris) Drobny of Creighton, Nancy (Mike) Mosel of Randolph and Brian (Mandy) Drobny of Springfield; his mother, Margaret Drobny of O’Neill; his stepchildren, Heidi Krebsbach of Bloomington, Ill., Holly Kerkman (Corey Eckley) of Seward and Harlan (Crissy) Anson of Staplehurst; 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marlene Moeller of Creighton; brothers Marlo (Pat) Drobny of Lynch and Mark Drobny of O’Neill; in-laws Evelyn Von Kampen, Richard (Jeri) Binger and John Binger; dear friends, John and Jean Dather of Verdigre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Drobny; siblings Mary Linda Yantzi and Marvin Kenneth Drobny; sisters-in-law Linda Drobny and Mary Binger; brother-in-law Larry Moeller; and father- and mother-in-law, Dwight and Ruth Binger.